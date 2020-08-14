1/
EDWARD J. LEQUAR
MANASSAS, Va. - Edward J. Lequar, 82, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Manassas, Va.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Lequar; parents, Joseph and Mary Lequar; and son-in-law, Todd Siuta.

He is survived by his children, Shari Siuta and Lance Lequar (Leslie); grandchildren, Skylar, Jacob, Sierra and Savannah; and great-grandson, Brody.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, Va. is in charge of arrangements.

Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
