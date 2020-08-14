MANASSAS, Va. - Edward J. Lequar, 82, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Manassas, Va.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Lequar; parents, Joseph and Mary Lequar; and son-in-law, Todd Siuta.
He is survived by his children, Shari Siuta and Lance Lequar (Leslie); grandchildren, Skylar, Jacob, Sierra and Savannah; and great-grandson, Brody.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
