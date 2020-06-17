WEST DECATUR - Edward Lee Wisor, 87, of West Decatur died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born on March 1, 1933 in Clearfield, a son of the late Carl and Virginia (Conaway) Wisor.
Edward was a naturally talented musician. He loved country and gospel music. He played the fiddle, guitar, mandolin, piano, accordion, and organ. As a young boy he sang hymns on the radio.
Mr. Wisor loved to hunt turkey in his younger years. He invented and patented the E. L. Wisor Compact Slate Turkey Call. He was humbly featured on page 242 of Mick's Picks Stories and History of Callmakers. He said the Lord showed him how to invent it. He liked to paint and carve, and most of all loved the Lord Jesus with all his heart and witnessed to many.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Jane (Young) Wisor, whom he wed Nov. 1, 1952; two daughters, Vickie Burkhouse and husband Clifford, and Andrea Turner and husband Robert; a son, Craig Wisor and wife Ginny; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Geynet 'Jay' Wisor and wife Lana; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Wisor; and an infant brother, Carl Irvin Wisor, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at the Salem United Methodist Church, West Decatur for family and close friends on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Knepp officiating. Interment will follow at Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton. Masks are recommended.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield Food Bank, 121 S. 2nd. St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.