RAMEY - Edward M. "Ted" Jordan, 92, of Ramey, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Jordan was born May 7, 1927, in Houtzdale, the son of Roy M. and Minnie (Frostbotter) Jordan.
He had been owner and operator of Edward Jordan Trucking.
Mr. Jordan was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church of Houtzdale.
He had been a member of the Houtzdale American Legion Post 591, Smithmill VFW and the United Mine Workers.
Mr. Jordan was a United States Navy Veteran having served during WWII.
Ted is survived by three children, Beverly Marley of Tampa, Fla., Rebecca Dinant of Ramey and Marc Jordan and his wife Becky of Clearfield; five grandchildren, Jerry A. Greenawalt, Christina Belinda, Jordan Turner, Bradley Turner and Collette Jordan; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was the last member of his generation having been preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha J. (Hagan) Jordan, whom he married Dec. 6, 1947 at the Windber Presbyterian Church and who passed away Aug. 24, 2016; a brother, Robert R. Jordan; and sister-in-law, Catherine Jordan.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Beulah Cemetery, Ramey with Pastor Christine Roe officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Faith United Lutheran Church, 511 McAteer St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020