Edward S. Morrison, 79, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at The Colonial Courtyard in Clearfield.
He was born in the Potter Creek area of New Enterprise in Morrison's Cove, Bedford County, son of Sherman "Shorty" and Kathryn (Wyles) Morrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Pat (Morrison) Mountain.
He married Dorothy Mae Snoeberger on June 12, 1960.
He is survived by his wife; three sons, James, Joseph, and G. Sherman; four grandchildren, Eva, Willow, Lia, and Jillian; and his sister, Pam.
After obtaining an Associate's degree in electronics from Pennsylvania State University-Altoona in 1960, he spent the entirety of his 44-year professional career working for the Federal Aviation Administration, first at the Cleveland Hopkins Municipal Airport, then at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Youngstown, Ohio until 1978, then at the Air Route Surveillance Radar site on Rockton Mountain in Pine Township, Clearfield County.
A lifelong church-goer, he grew up attending Holsinger Church of the Brethren in New Enterprise, then Grace Baptist Church in Warren, Ohio, and finally First Baptist Church in Clearfield where he was a member from 1978 to his death.
He was an avid bird watcher, hunter, farmer, and amateur radio enthusiast. His skills at Morse Code were recognized both nationally and internationally, and he made HAM radio contact with hundreds of radio operators all over the globe.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church in Clearfield at 10 a.m. on Saturday June 27, 2020.
A graveside witnessing will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Holsinger Cemetery in New Enterprise, Bedford County.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.