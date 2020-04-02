|
WALLACETON - Edward T. Quick, 41, of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Feb. 24, 1979 in Clearfield, he was the son of Randy B. and Irella J. (Ferguson) Quick, who survive in Wallaceton.
Surviving is his sister, Brandi J. Quick, Wallaceton; two nephews, Ryann and Azrael Denochick, Wallaceton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Edward was a 1997 graduate of Philipsburg Osceola High School; and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He was manager at the Elks Country Club, Philipsburg and was an avid Star Wars fan.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Emily Whitehead Foundation, 441 S. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020