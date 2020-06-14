UTAHVILLE - Edward Thomas Thompson, 81, Utahville, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family following a long, hard fought battle with heart disease.
The last surviving child of the late Elmer L. and Edna C. (Keith) Thompson, he was born Dec. 26, 1938 in Blain City.
On Aug. 28, 1965, in West Chicago, Ill., he married Nancy J. Miller, who survives; along with four sons, Terrance E. (Virginia) Thompson of Cleveland, Ohio; Tracy D. (Laura) Thompson of Kirtland, Ohio; Benjamin P. (Jill) Thompson and Matthew A. (Stephanie) Thompson, both of Waynesboro; a daughter, Stacey L. (Jun) Nemitz of Suwanee, Ga., and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by two sons, Timothy and Thomas; five brothers, Francis, George, Robert, Walter and Boyd; and two sisters, Kathleen Marano and Alberta Wheeler.
Ed's faith, trust and hope in God, his family, church and hunting defined his life. He was a 1946 graduate of BCI High School and was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Parsonville Assembly of God where a viewing will be held Wednesday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral services with Pastor Kirk Nagel officiating.
Family and friends are also invited to a viewing on Tuesday at the McQuown Funeral Home, Glasgow from 6-8 p.m.
Burial will be at Beaver Valley Cemetery, Flinton.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Parsonville Assembly of God Church, 45 Bulka Rd., Houtzdale, PA 16651; and/or the American Heart Association.
The family welcomes loved ones and friends who may be unable to attend the viewing and/or services due to COVID-19 to pay their respects with condolences instead by visiting the funeral home website.
Those attending, please use the safety practices you are most accustomed to and comfortable with.
www.mcquownfuneralhome.com
The last surviving child of the late Elmer L. and Edna C. (Keith) Thompson, he was born Dec. 26, 1938 in Blain City.
On Aug. 28, 1965, in West Chicago, Ill., he married Nancy J. Miller, who survives; along with four sons, Terrance E. (Virginia) Thompson of Cleveland, Ohio; Tracy D. (Laura) Thompson of Kirtland, Ohio; Benjamin P. (Jill) Thompson and Matthew A. (Stephanie) Thompson, both of Waynesboro; a daughter, Stacey L. (Jun) Nemitz of Suwanee, Ga., and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by two sons, Timothy and Thomas; five brothers, Francis, George, Robert, Walter and Boyd; and two sisters, Kathleen Marano and Alberta Wheeler.
Ed's faith, trust and hope in God, his family, church and hunting defined his life. He was a 1946 graduate of BCI High School and was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Parsonville Assembly of God where a viewing will be held Wednesday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral services with Pastor Kirk Nagel officiating.
Family and friends are also invited to a viewing on Tuesday at the McQuown Funeral Home, Glasgow from 6-8 p.m.
Burial will be at Beaver Valley Cemetery, Flinton.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Parsonville Assembly of God Church, 45 Bulka Rd., Houtzdale, PA 16651; and/or the American Heart Association.
The family welcomes loved ones and friends who may be unable to attend the viewing and/or services due to COVID-19 to pay their respects with condolences instead by visiting the funeral home website.
Those attending, please use the safety practices you are most accustomed to and comfortable with.
www.mcquownfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.