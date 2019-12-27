|
|
Edward Visnofsky, 84, of Clearfield, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home.
Born on Feb. 16, 1935 in Houtzdale, he was the son of the late Edward Visnofsky and Clarissa (Webster) Visnofsky Reiter. He married Ima Jean (Woods) Visnofsky on July 10, 1959; she survives at home.
He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Clearfield.
He was the owner and operator of the former Edwards Office Systems in Clearfield. He was also employed at Lowes in Clearfield until his retirement. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, a member of the John Lewis Shade American Legion Post 6 in Clearfield and a 1954 graduate of the former Houtzdale Woodward Brisbin High School.
Ed loved spending time with his family and thoroughly enjoyed the great outdoors fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Batcho.
Along with his wife, he is survived by: two daughters, Janice Johnson and her husband Rick of Maryland and Donna Nelson of Colorado; two sons, Edward L. "Eddie" Visnofsky and his wife Vonda of Olanta and David A. Visnofsky and his wife Janeen of Clearfield; and seven grandchildren, Levon and Larkin Visnofsky, Chelsea Johnson, Hailey and Lauren Nelson, and Seth and Bradyn Visnofsky.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. 2nd. St., Clearfield, with Pastor T. J. McCabe officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com
Published in The Progress from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019