Edwin George McCulley, 77, of Curwensville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born Dec. 11, 1942 in Westover, he was the son of Edwin M and Betha G. (DeHaven) McCulley.
Mr. McCulley had first worked for the Borough of Ebensburg as a policeman for 13 years. He then worked as a technician for Infrared Industries first in California for three years, in Tennessee for two years and finally in Florida for one year before returning to Tennessee to work for Teledine Industries as a supervisor for 11 years. He then moved to Curwensville where he worked for the Curwensville Area School District for four years as a crossing guard.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and was a member of the Alliance Church of Curwensville where he served as a Deacon and an Elder.
On Jan. 11, 1963 in Ebensburg, he wed the former Margaret Kelley who survives; along with a brother, James E. McCulley of Westover; and four nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister-in-law, Chris McCulley.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at the East Ridge Cemetery in Westover with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.
There will be no public visitation.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Curwensville Alliance Church, 725 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020