EFFIE GRACE (FERGUSON) NEIDIG


1939 - 2020
EFFIE GRACE (FERGUSON) NEIDIG Obituary
MUNSON - Effie Grace Neidig, 80 of Munson, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Dec. 17, 1939 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth (Waple) Ferguson.

Surviving are her daughter, Heather Belles and her husband Ryan of Munson; her grandchildren, Evangeline Belles and Eli Belles; her siblings, John Ferguson of Philipsburg, Genevieve Weaver of Rebersburg, Janette Steele of Lanse, and Marie Krasinski and husband James of Morrisdale.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Ferguson, Jr., Grant Ferguson, James Ferguson, Charles Ferguson, Timothy Ferguson and Gordon Ferguson.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Strange and Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with her niece, Cynthia Smeal officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the family cemetery, Ferguson Family Cemetery, Pleasant Hill.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
