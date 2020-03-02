|
HOLLIDAYSBURG - Eileen K. (Gill) Stine, 74, Hollidaysburg, passed away Friday at her residence.
She was born in Clearfield, daughter of the late James L. and Myda (Reid) Gill.
On July 26, 1969, she married Gregory M. Stine.
Surviving are her husband; her sister, Ollie Mae Michaels of Clearfield; Samantha Cohen, who Eileen considered as a granddaughter; several aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews, Vicki Rhone of Clearfield, Jody Knepp of Bigler, Brad Michaels of Clearfield, Kevin Michaels of Newark, N.Y., Scott Gill of Lancaster and Curtis J. Gill of Mesa, Ariz.; and a sister-in-law, Janet M. (Lee) Gill of Clearfield.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James L. "Bud" Gill Jr.; a brother-in-law, Jack Michaels; and a nephew, Shawn C. Gill.
She was a proud 1963 graduate of Clearfield High School and worked for more than 50 years in various law offices as a secretary. She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Eileen enjoyed shopping, traveling, playing cards and the annual Gill Girls (cousins) gathering.
There will be no viewing.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Glen Richey Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Leann Peters officiating.
Arrangements are by The Good Funeral Home Inc., 108 Alto Reste Park, Altoona.
Interment will take place at Philipsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 707 Grant St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219; or to a .
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020