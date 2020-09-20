GRAMPIAN - Eileen M. Anthony, 76, of Grampian, died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1943 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late G. Currier and Elma (Korb) Thomas.
Mrs. Anthony has been employed in the field of social work for over 50 years, most recently having established a counseling practice in DuBois called Brighter Pathways where she retired in 2015. Prior to that, she was employed by Clearfield Hospital and the Clearfield County Board of Assistance.
She was a member of the former Grampian Church of God and was a founding member of the Bilger's Rocks Association. Mrs. Anthony was a 1960 graduate of DuBois High School, the John Brown University of Siloam Springs, Ark., and the West Virginia University School of Social Work where she achieved her Master's degree. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, helping local 4H clubs and shopping at yard sales. She was an avid country music fan and had taken up playing the guitar. She also enjoyed fishing and had a love for cats.
She is survived by her daughter, Selena M. Anthony of Grampian; a grandson, Doug Currier Maines of Grampian; a sister, Elaine T. Smith of Monroe, N.C.; a brother, Wayne Thomas and wife Beverly of DuBois; a sister-in-law, Kaye Thomas of Falls Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Anthony in 1968. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Gene Thomas, Alvin Thomas, and an infant brother who passed away at birth; and a brother-in-law, Edwin A. Smith.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville on Tuesday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Charles M. Lee Jr. officiating.
Interment will be at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Grampian.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Masks must be worn and COVID-19 guidelines must be followed.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 North Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.