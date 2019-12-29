|
Elaine D. Matlack, 94, a resident of Knickerbocker Villa in Clearfield, and a former resident of New Millport, died peacefully on Dec. 28, 2019.
She was born in Curwensville on March 10, 1925, the third daughter of Carl B. and Laura (Troy) Dotts. She grew up in Pike township near Olanta and graduated from Clearfield High School in the class of 1940. She then graduated as an RN from the Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. In 1947, she was married to the late Harry A. Matlack of New Millport, and spent most of the remaining years of her life in New Millport.
Mrs. Matlack is survived by four children, Jeanne M. Huffman of Oreland; Frederick and wife Ann, of Emmaus; Linda M. Heberling and husband Keith, of Bethel; and William and wife Elaine, of New Millport. There are seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Ruth of Las Vegas, NV, and Esther of Vancouver, Canada, and a brother, John, of Port Orford, Oregon.
In the course of her working years as an RN, Mrs. Matlack continued her education at the College of Sequoias in Visalia, California, Indiana University of PA, and Pennsylvania State University.
From 1967-1970, she taught in the elementary schools of the Clearfield Area School District, and then joined the faculty at the Clearfield County Vo-Tech School, teaching in the Licensed Practical Nursing Program. After retirement in 1987, she helped her husband Harry with the publication of his books and articles about local history and the archaeology of Native Americans in this area. Throughout her life, she was an avid reader, gardener, and horsewoman.
She was a lifelong member of the Salem Lutheran Church in New Millport and served as church organist for many years. She was a member of the Clearfield County Historical Society, the Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society, the New Millport Women's Club, and the Clearfield Hospital Nurses' Alumni.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville on Thursday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Richard Steuernagle officiating. Interment will follow in the New Millport Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 12-1 PM.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Clearfield Hospital Nurses' Alumni in care of Dottie Disshon, 1521 Warren Dr., Clearfield PA 16830, or to the Olanta Lutheran Church at 9455 Curwensville-Tyrone Hwy., Olanta, Pennsylvania 16863.
