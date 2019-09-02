|
|
Elaine Harzinski, 76, of Clearfield died on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at her home.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1942 in Buffalo, N.Y., a daughter of the late Chester E. and Lavinia E. (Goodrow) Shaffner.
She was a member of Salvation Army, Clearfield where she had also been employed as a secretary for a number of years. She also had worked at various other places around the Clearfield. Elaine enjoyed going for rides to look at nature and was very artistic in all mediums.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Patrick Harzinski; three children, Elizabeth Newman and husband Norman, Robert Daub, and Thomas Daub and wife Penny; several grandchildren, Katlyn Selfridge, Tucker Newman, Robert Daub, Jr., Brett Daub, Amber Collins, Martin Daub, and Johnathan Daub; six great-grandchildren; one brother, William Shaffner and wife Nancy; seven stepchildren, Jack Jr., James and Clark Daub, Joseph, Thomas, Matthew and Edward Harzinski; and numerous step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Mary Goodrow.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Salvation Army Clearfield, 119 Byers St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019