HOUTZDALE - Elaine R. Tice, 75, of Houtzdale and a guest of Hearth Side, University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, State College, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the center.
Born Sept. 29, 1944 in Houtzdale, she was a daughter of the late John "Jack" and Sylvia (Olson) Caldwell.
Elaine was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church, Houtzdale.
She was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare as a case worker until her retirement.
She loved to paint and enjoyed baking for her family.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Tice on Oct. 4, 2009.
Surviving are four sons, Arnold (Sue) Stott of Warriors Mark, Christopher (Leslie) Stott of Clearfield, Eric (Stacey) Tice of Altoona, Kevin (Cinnamon) Tice of Carlisle; and a daughter, Nicole (Richard) Nicholson of Houtzdale.
Also surviving are six grandchildren; and a sister, Charmaine Swabick of Moshannon.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; and a brother, Wayne Caldwell.
In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, a private service officiated by Pastor Christine Roe will be held for Elaine's immediate family.
Elaine will be laid to rest next to her husband Russell in Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
Donations in her memory can be made to Faith United Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 325, Houtzdale, PA 16651.
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020