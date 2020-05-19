Eleanor J. Snyder, 66, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, Brookville.
Ms. Snyder was born Aug. 29, 1953 in Clearfield, the daughter of John C. and Cledia M. (Pry) Royer.
Eleanor is survived by three children, Edward Snyder and his fiancee Tina Martell of Carnwath, and Kimberly Snyder and Andrea Snyder, both of Clearfield; eight grandchildren whom she loved very much; five siblings, Donna Mayhew of Shiloh, William "Bill" Royer of Hepburnia, Daniel Royer Sr. of Clearfield, Kathy Addleman of Lumber City and Marty Royer of Shiloh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, John "Rusty" and Andrew Royer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Bible Tabernacle of Mineral Springs.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from May 19 to May 20, 2020.