The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
View Map
ELEANOR JOAN (SMITH) BROWN


1940 - 2020
ELEANOR JOAN (SMITH) BROWN Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Eleanor Joan Brown, 79, of Curwensville, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence.

Born Nov. 5, 1940 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of Thomas Lee and Effie Pearl Smith.

Eleanor had been employed as an LPN and she was attending the Curwensville Presbyterian Church and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

She wed Charles Gummo on Nov. 23, 2013 who survives; along with four children, Larry Treaster and wife Ava of Conn., Samuel Treaster of Fla., Eric Treaster and wife Valerie of Texas, and Glenda Anderson and husband Alan of Texas. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother, her twin, Margaret "Peggy" Michaels of S.C., Lois Kaufman of Md., and Christopher Halbach of Md.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Scott Treaster.

Funeral Services for Ms. Brown will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Jerry Cline officiating.

Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in McElhatten on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1 p.m.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday evening March 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services at 10 a.m.

The Family suggests contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 100 Liberty Ave., Suite #E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
