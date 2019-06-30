WEST DECATUR - Elishia J. Baney Holsinger, 42, of West Decatur, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. We thank God for sharing her with us and teaching us what unconditional Love looks and feels like. It was only fitting for such a beautiful person, on the inside and outside, with the spirit of an Angel to be called home on such a beautiful day



Born on July 21, 1976 in Philipsburg she was the daughter of Michael and Bernice Dixon Baney of Woodland. Elishia is survived by her fiancé Kenney McLaughlin of West Decatur; and by four daughters, Sierra Miller and her husband Richard of Mechanicsburg, Julia Baney, Amanda Holsinger and Kiara Holsinger all of West Decatur; a grandson, Connor Murarik; and also a brother, Michael Baney of Bellwood.



Elishia attended State College High School. She attended Jubilee Christian Center in Hyde and was employed by Thermo Fisher Scientific of Bellefonte.



Elishia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, antiquing, flea markets, church, beach trips and spending time at her home away from home in DeLand, Florida.



A Celebration of Elishia's life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jubilee Christian Center, Hyde, with Pastor Terry Smith officiating.



Burial will be private at the family's convenience.



Memorial contributions may be made in Elishia's memory to Jubilee Christian Center, 1505 Robinson Ave., Hyde, PA 16843.



Condolences and signing of the guest book may be made at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit our Facebook page. Published in The Progress from June 30 to July 1, 2019