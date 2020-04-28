|
PHILIPSBURG - Elizabeth A. Wade, 55, of Philipsburg, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Born on June 10, 1964 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late James Earl Baney, Sr. and Karen A. (Gallaher) Baney.
She was of the Christian faith and a homemaker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion, Lee Charles Humpton; one daughter, April E. Wade; and one brother, James Earl Baney, Jr.
She is survived by two sons, James C. Wade of Philipsburg, and Joshua S. Wade of Philipsburg; and one sister, Karen L. Woods of West Decatur.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020