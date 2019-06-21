Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Elizabeth Ann (Glace) Kephart


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Ann (Glace) Kephart Obituary
HYDE - Elizabeth Ann Kephart, 81, of Hyde, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Kephart was born Aug. 2, 1937 in Croft, the daughter of Leonard Sr. and Betty Louise (Miller) Glace.

She had worked at Shortway Products and in the delicatessen of Super Duper in Clearfield.

Mrs. Kephart was affiliated with the Clearfield Alliance Church.

She was a member of the Clearfield VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Elizabeth is survived by three children, Millard Kephart, Jr. of Hyde, Carol Gormont and her husband Jerome of Shiloh and Mark Kephart and his wife Karen of Hyde; a number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milliard J. Kephart, Sr. whom she married Aug. 9, 1955 and who passed away July 14, 1995; a son, Steven Kephart; and a number of siblings.

Honoring Mrs. Kephart's wishes there will be no public visitation.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Dr. Duane White officiating.

Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Area Agency on Aging or Clearfield Hospice.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from June 21 to June 22, 2019
