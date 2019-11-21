|
|
Elizabeth Antoinette "Betsy" Savel, 81, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born Aug. 25, 1938 in Woodland, she was the daughter of Samuel and Frances (Chido) Lombardo. Ms. Savel was currently employed by the Clearfield PennDOT Driver Photo Center and prior to that had been employed by Berg and DuPont Electronics and was a dispatcher for both Clearfield Borough and the City of DuBois.
She was a member of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield, and the Clearfield S.O.I.
Surviving is a daughter, Frannie Shue and her husband Christopher of Port Matilda; two grandsons, Matthew and Anthony Shue at home; and a sister, Nellie Halford and husband Rodney of Naples, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Lombardo, Margaret Rose and Jennie Miller; and brothers, Samuel, Joseph, James, Guy and Charles Lombardo.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 10 a.m., with Monsignor Henry Krebs as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
The family suggests contributions be made to St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, 212 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019