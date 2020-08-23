Elizabeth "Betsy" B. Smeal, 92, of Clearfield, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1927 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Eva Buckeye.
She was the former owner of the Bigler Economy Store (Clover Hill Farms) in Bigler with her husband, James.
Mrs. Smeal was the last of her generation and is survived by close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Smeal Jr.; and one sister, Eva Davidson.
Funeral services are private. Interment will be in Bigler Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made a charity of one's choice
.
Online remembrances and condolences can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearifeld.