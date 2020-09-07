HOUTZDALE - Elizabeth "Betty" Flood, 84, of Houtzdale, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at her residence.
Born Feb. 15, 1936 in Houtzdale, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Vivian (Gonder) Martin.
Betty was a member of the New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, Houtzdale.
In her early years she was employed by General Cigar and later retired from Penn State University where she was employed in housekeeping.
She was a avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to the beach.
She is survived by the following children, Phyllis Harris of Bedford, Texas, Kenneth Flood of Allport, Shirley Graffius of Houtzdale and James Flood of Philipsburg.
Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a sister, Delores Lee of Ohio; and a brother, Clifford Martin of Florida.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Robert Flood; and a brother, Bob Martin.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale with the Rev. Dennis Frantz officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions.
Betty will be laid to rest beside her son in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
