1/1
ELIZABETH "FLOOD" (MARTIN) FLOOD
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOUTZDALE - Elizabeth "Betty" Flood, 84, of Houtzdale, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at her residence.

Born Feb. 15, 1936 in Houtzdale, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Vivian (Gonder) Martin.

Betty was a member of the New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, Houtzdale.

In her early years she was employed by General Cigar and later retired from Penn State University where she was employed in housekeeping.

She was a avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to the beach.

She is survived by the following children, Phyllis Harris of Bedford, Texas, Kenneth Flood of Allport, Shirley Graffius of Houtzdale and James Flood of Philipsburg.

Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a sister, Delores Lee of Ohio; and a brother, Clifford Martin of Florida.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Robert Flood; and a brother, Bob Martin.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale with the Rev. Dennis Frantz officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Please follow COVID-19 restrictions.

Betty will be laid to rest beside her son in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved