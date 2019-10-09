|
CLARENCE - Elizabeth J. "Betty" Astare, 72, of Clarence, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at home.
Born on Nov. 3, 1946 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Agnes A. (Belko) Ciprich, Sr.
She married John R. Astare Sr. in Clarence on May 9, 1970, who resides at home.
Betty was a member of the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence. She graduated in 1964 from Bald Eagle Area School District. She was a homemaker.
Betty adored and cherished her family. She played an active role in her children's lives. She could be found supporting them in any activity or sport they chose to participate in while in school. She was active in the Mountaintop PTO. She was an avid bingo player.
Betty is survived by her husband; three sons, John R. Astare, Jr. of Clarence, Steven M. Astare of Portersville, and Kevin J. Astare his wife Wesley of Bellefonte; four grandchildren, Jake Astare of Portersville; Emma Astare of Bellefonte, Olivia Astare of Bellefonte, and Adalynn Astare of Bellefonte.
She is also survived by two brothers, John J. Ciprich and his wife Martha of Hollidaysburg, and James "Jim" F. Ciprich of Moshannon; and three sisters, Joan M. Fenush and her husband Jerry of Zion, Donna M. Moore and her husband Terry of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Karen A. Young and her husband Charles of Bellefonte.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Douglas E. Astare in 2001.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:45 p.m. at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Oct.r 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence, with the Rev. Fr. Michael Wolfe officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery, Snow Show Township.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe.
