Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
ELIZABETH J. "BETTY" (JOHNSON) WINTERS


1925 - 2020
ELIZABETH J. "BETTY" (JOHNSON) WINTERS Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Elizabeth J. "Betty" Winters, 95, of Philipsburg, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.

Born on Feb. 1, 1925 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Margaret H. (Cartwright) Johnson. She was married to Russell Winters, who preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 1986.

She was of the Christian faith.

Betty was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Albright; one infant sister; one brother, Charles D. Johnson; and one son-in-law, Gary Conklin.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Conkiln of Philipsburg, and Judy Winters of Philipsburg; two sons, James Winters and his wife Pam of Woodland, and Kenneth Winters of Blairsville, Ga.; two sisters, Peggy Davenport of Orwigsburg, and Patsy Johnson of Philipsburg; one brother, Dennis L. Johnson and his wife Charlotte of Beech Creek; six grandchildren, Jimbo Winters, Tina Conklin, Amy Clark, Craig Myers, Chad Winters and Kristen Ramanujam; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.

Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
