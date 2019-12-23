|
GRAMPIAN - Elizabeth Jane Mahlon, 87, of Grampian, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital after a brief illness.
Born March 20, 1932 in Thompsontown, she was the daughter of George Crawford and Elsie Jane (Marshall) McClinsey. Mrs. Mahlon had been a waitress, a radio tube assembler for the former Sylvania in Reynoldsville, a companion caregiver, a custodian and a homemaker. She was best known for her coconut cream pies which were sold at the Grampian Days Celebration and other multiple fundraisers.
She enjoyed old western reruns, Full House and Little House on the Prairie, she was an avid collector of Angels, especially Angel Figurines. She was a devout Christian, having been a member of the Greenville Church of the Brethren for over seven decades where she had served as a deaconess, Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir and was a member of the Women's Fellowship.
She was also a member of the Grampian Women's Club, the Grampian American Legion Auxiliary, the Grampian Penn Bloom Fireman's Auxiliary, Grampian Days Committee, the Woman of the Moose, the Grampian Lions Club and was a former Cub Scout Den Leader.
On Feb. 16, 1949 she wed John T. Mahlon, who preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, John E. Mahlon Sr. and Roger L. Mahlon; a granddaughter, Harley Rowles; a brother, Allen Snyder; and two sisters, Bertha and Violet Soliday.
Surviving are three daughters: Nancy Gearhart and husband Sam of Madera, Eileen Krom and husband Michael of Angleton, TX, and Barbara Rowles of Grampian. Also surviving are grandchildren: John and Chad Mahlon; Jason and Bradley Krom; Amanda Gearhart; Roger and Alex Mahlon; and David Rowles. As well as great grandchildren: Jeffrey, Caleb and Steven Mahlon; Cheyenne Applegate; Jayden Krom; Bricen Gearhart; and Kannon Addleman.
Funeral services for Jane Mahlon will be held at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, Greenville Pike Grampian, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. George Cannon officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Friday evening, Dec. 27 from 6-9 p.m. and again on Saturday at the church from noon until time of services at 2 p.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to either the Clearfield County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 355, Hyde, PA 16843 of the .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019