MURRAYSVILLE - Elizabeth Marie "Libby" DellAntonio, 94, of Murrysville, and formerly of Clearfield and Indiana, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019 at her home.
Born Jan. 5, 1925 in Chambersville, she was the daughter of the late Paolo Domenico and Antoinette (DiPadova) DiTullio. Libby was married for 65 years to her beloved husband, "Mr. Al" who predeceased her in 2013.
Libby is survived by her children: Jean DellAntonio of Murrysville, Joseph (Jennifer) DellAntonio of Clearfield, and John (Jennifer) DellAntonio of Philipsburg; her grandchildren: Nichole DellAntonio, Mark DellAntonio, Allison DellAntonio, Amy Rosacker, Laura DellAntonio, and Julie DellAntonio; and her great grandchildren: Tessa Rosacker, Gwen Rosacker, Eve Rosacker, James Rosacker, and Vivian Hart. Also surviving are her sisters: Antionette Labriola, Jodie DiTullio, Ann Miele, Dorothy Fleck, and Theresa Frick and her brother, Dominic DiTullio.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Mary Kessler, Jane Turowski, Virginia Uhron, Samuel DiTullio, and Joseph DiTullio.
Libby graduated from IUP with a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in biology. She taught for more than 30 years in the Cherry Tree and Marion Center school districts. Following her retirement from teaching, Libby enjoyed working at Moena Restaurant in Clearfield which her family owned and operated for 17 years.
There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Environmental Defense Fund which works to provide solutions for climate change, oceans, wildlife and habitats, and health or to the Democratic Candidate of your choice.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019