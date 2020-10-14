CURWENSVILLE - Ella M. McCracken, 94, of Curwensville passed away Oct. 11, 2020 after a short stay at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.
Mrs. McCracken was born Feb. 4, 1926 in New Millport. She was the daughter of Reuben A. and Sarah E. (Glasgow) Witherow.
She married her much loved husband Seth McCracken on Feb. 18,1950, who survives; along with two children, Duane T. McCracken and his wife Wendy of Curwensville, and Teresa J. Edwards and her husband David of Jefferson, Md. Also surviving are two beloved grandsons, Zachary McCracken and Nathan Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Blair W., Arthur C., and John A. Witherow.
After graduating from Clearfield High School in 1944, she was employed by the Bell Telephone Company in Clearfield until 1950 as switchboard operator. Then in 1953 she went to Hamilton, Bermuda with her husband Seth who was stationed at the Air Force base there. From 1953 to 1955 she worked for the Bermuda Exchange Telephone Company as a switchboard operator.
After returning to the states, Ella and her husband Seth went to Flagstaff, Ariz. in 1956 where he worked for the Lost Mine Company, mining manganese.
After returning to Pennsylvania she worked for the Bell Telephone Co again, but in Curwensville from 1957-1963. They also built their home in Kerrmoor in 1957.
She was a lifelong member of Fruit Hill Presbyterian Church. At Fruit Hill she was active as a Deaconess and taught both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Additionally Ella managed and prepared Communion for 27 years, always using her homemade bread,
She greatly enjoyed nurturing her large vegetable garden, blueberry bushes, and household plants. Ella received much pleasure from watching plants grow from seed and maturing. She cultivated many African Violet plants that were shared gladly with friends, family, and strangers. At age 94, Ella still loved baking cookies, cakes, and her famous pies. She graciously shared her baked goods with family and friends.
Through the years, she traveled across the country with her husband and family in their RV to visit relatives, and to visit many sites across the US.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the immediate family at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Lay Commissioned Pastor Leanne M. Peters officiating.
Interment will be at Fruit Hill Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Mission or the
Building/Maintenance funds at Fruit Hill Presbyterian Church, c/o Brittany Haney, 313 Weaver St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To send online condolences or tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.