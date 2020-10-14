1/1
ELLA M. (WITHEROW) MCCRACKEN
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CURWENSVILLE - Ella M. McCracken, 94, of Curwensville passed away Oct. 11, 2020 after a short stay at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.

Mrs. McCracken was born Feb. 4, 1926 in New Millport. She was the daughter of Reuben A. and Sarah E. (Glasgow) Witherow.

She married her much loved husband Seth McCracken on Feb. 18,1950, who survives; along with two children, Duane T. McCracken and his wife Wendy of Curwensville, and Teresa J. Edwards and her husband David of Jefferson, Md. Also surviving are two beloved grandsons, Zachary McCracken and Nathan Edwards.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Blair W., Arthur C., and John A. Witherow.

After graduating from Clearfield High School in 1944, she was employed by the Bell Telephone Company in Clearfield until 1950 as switchboard operator. Then in 1953 she went to Hamilton, Bermuda with her husband Seth who was stationed at the Air Force base there. From 1953 to 1955 she worked for the Bermuda Exchange Telephone Company as a switchboard operator.

After returning to the states, Ella and her husband Seth went to Flagstaff, Ariz. in 1956 where he worked for the Lost Mine Company, mining manganese.

After returning to Pennsylvania she worked for the Bell Telephone Co again, but in Curwensville from 1957-1963. They also built their home in Kerrmoor in 1957.

She was a lifelong member of Fruit Hill Presbyterian Church. At Fruit Hill she was active as a Deaconess and taught both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Additionally Ella managed and prepared Communion for 27 years, always using her homemade bread,

She greatly enjoyed nurturing her large vegetable garden, blueberry bushes, and household plants. Ella received much pleasure from watching plants grow from seed and maturing. She cultivated many African Violet plants that were shared gladly with friends, family, and strangers. At age 94, Ella still loved baking cookies, cakes, and her famous pies. She graciously shared her baked goods with family and friends.

Through the years, she traveled across the country with her husband and family in their RV to visit relatives, and to visit many sites across the US.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the immediate family at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Lay Commissioned Pastor Leanne M. Peters officiating.

Interment will be at Fruit Hill Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Mission or the

Building/Maintenance funds at Fruit Hill Presbyterian Church, c/o Brittany Haney, 313 Weaver St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To send online condolences or tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved