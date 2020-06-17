ELLEN JOSEPHINE (PEOPLES) HADDOW
1939 - 2020
GROESBECK, Texas - Ellen Josephine Haddow passed away at Groesbeck LTC on Monday, June 15, 2020, at age 80, after a long battle with Alzheimers.

Ellen was born Nov. 29, 1939 in the family house in Clearfield to Phillip Atlee Peoples and Verda Cathcart Peoples, the middle child of 12 children. She grew up there and along with her brothers and sisters, attended school in Curwensville.

Ellen moved to New Jersey to work and spent her adult years working in customer service.

She was the widow of James P. "Jim" Haddow of Scanton, who died in 1986. When Ellen retired, she moved to Pennsylvania, and then later moved to Texas in 2014 to be with her son. Ellen dearly loved her son all his life, her siblings and all the step-children.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Haddow; nine of her brothers and sisters; and step-daughter, Susan.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Tina Peoples of Nolanville, Texas; Jim's children, Audrey "Aud"and husband Richard of New Jersey, Rich and wife Nora of New Jersey, Pat and husband Neal of North Carolina, and Jamie of Canada; many grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria Seaburn of Pennsylvania and Maryann Elensky of Pennsylvnaia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc., 1215 E. Yeagua St., Groesbeck, Texas, is in charge of arrangements.

www.groesbeckfuneralhome.com

Published in The Progress from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck
1215 E. Yeagua St.
Groesbeck, TX 76642
254-729-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

