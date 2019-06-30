Home

Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
867 Grays Woods Blvd.
State College, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
867 Grays Woods Blvd.
State College, PA
View Map
Ellen M. Tiesi


1936 - 2019
Ellen M. Tiesi Obituary
STATE COLLEGE - Ellen Marie Tiesi, 83, of State College, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Born March 31, 1936, in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late James and Ellen (Mazenko) Cusick.

On Dec. 27, 1957, she married James Tiesi, who preceded her in death in 1981.

She is survived by two children, Joseph Tiesi of State College, and Theresa Vesnesky and her husband William of State College; two grandchildren, Baylee Vesnesky and Dusty Vesnesky; siblings, Susie Tiesi of Houtzdale, Cherie Canney of Placentia, Calif., Thomas Cusick (Kathy) of Chesapeake, Va., Darlene Faircloth (Ray) of Chesapeake, Va.; and sisters-in-law Marilyn Cusick of Irvona, and Patty Cusick of Coalport.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen Tiesi on Sept. 11, 2001.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and Saint Basil's The Great Catholic Church.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd., Port Matilda.

Her Memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles Amershek officiating.

Dinner will be served following her memorial service.

Ellen will be buried at St. Basil's Cemetery, Irvona, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ellen's honor to her favorite charity, , www.stjude.org/donate.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from June 30 to July 1, 2019
