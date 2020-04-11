Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
ELLEN RUTH (OWENS) EVANS


1927 - 2020
ELLEN RUTH (OWENS) EVANS Obituary
ELLEN R. EVANS

Ellen Ruth (Owens) Evans, 92, a lifelong resident of Clearfield, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1927 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Elmer S. Owens and Leah F. (Walther) Owens.

Ellen was married to Harry G. Evans on Sept. 29, 1949, who preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 2006.

She was a 1945 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and was an employee at

Leitzinger's Department Store in the 1970s. During WWII she worked in Washington

D.C. as a typist for the Navy Department.

Mrs. Evans was a member of West Side United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, and served on the finance committee and administrative board.

Ellen was a member and Worthy Matron of the Clearfield Chapter No. 379 Order of the Eastern Star, mother advisor of the Rainbow Girls, member of the Mt. Joy Grange, Brownie leader, Cub Scout den mother, and a hospital chaplaincy volunteer. She loved to travel in the U.S. and as far away as Singapore.

She is survived by three children, Elizabeth "Betsy" Evans of Clearfield, Rodney A. Evans and his wife Karen of Seal Rock, Ore., and David S. Evans and his wife Margie of Poway, Calif.; five grandchildren, Daniel Evans of Norfolk, Va., Brian Evans of Washington D.C., Thomas Evans of Clearfield, Breanne Norberg of Lake Forest, Calif. and Kyle Evans of Dover, Del.; one great-grandchild; one sister, Martha Jette of Tom's River, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, George W. Owens; and two sisters, Donna Zimmerman and Marion Darrow.

There will be no public visitation.

Burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Side United Methodist Church, 317 Nichols

St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Clearfield EMS, 713 W. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
