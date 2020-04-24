|
PHILIPSBURG - Ellen W. Kephart, 96, formerly of (South) Philipsburg, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Hollidaysburg.
Ellen was born on Dec. 2, 1923, in RD Osceola Mills, a daughter of the late George and Sarah (Sims) Walker.
Ellen was married on Nov. 1, 1939, in Cumberland, Maryland, to Merril A. Kephart Sr., who preceded her in death on March 2, 1991.
Ellen was a founding member of the New Life Center, Philipsburg; where she was a member of the Missionettes. She had also served on the Centre County Board of Elections.
Ellen is survived by one daughter, Eunice E. Fink, and her husband, Irvin, of Port Matilda; four sons: Merril A. Kephart Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Grayson, Georgia, Eldon H. Kephart and his wife, Shirley, of Milford, New Jersey, Alan A. Kephart and his wife, Lynne, of Corning, New York and Rob R. Kephart and his wife, Michele, of Philipsburg; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and numerous other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Emilee E. Burtop; and two brothers, Henry and George Walker, in addition to her parents and husband.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Centre Cemetery, RD Osceola Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to the Northwood Baptist Chapel, 402 Hancock St., Tyrone, PA 16686
Published in The Progress from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020