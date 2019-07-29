|
WEST DECATUR - Ellsworth A. "Tobe" Woods, 88, of West Decatur, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Pacifica Senior Living, Hendersonville, N.C.
Born March 8, 1931 in West Decatur, he was a son of the late Calvin A. "Ted" and Martha Mary (Wisor) Woods.
Tobe owned Clearfield Auto Parts, attended Calvary United Methodist Church, West Decatur and was a volunteer at the Clearfield Hospital.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Korean Era.
On Sept. 25, 1954 he married Cecelia "Toots" Eisenhauer, who passed away Sept. 1, 1987.
Tobe is survived by a daughter, Deborah Woods-Hill and husband Jamile of West Palm Beach, Fla.; a granddaughter, Nicole Smith; three brothers, Jack Woods and wife Lena of West Decatur, Burton Woods of West Decatur and Richard Woods and wife Patti of State College; and a sister, Ima Jean Visnofsky and husband Edward of Clearfield.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Roberts and Ethel "Dot" Straw.
A funeral service will be held at Ohio United Methodist Church, 2550 Ashland Rd., Osceola Mills, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michelle R. Bodle officiating.
Tobe will be laid to rest with military honors at Summit Hill Cemetery, Morrisdale RD.
Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Wednesday, July 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Tobe's memory may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, PO Box 41, West Decatur, PA 16878; or to Ohio United Methodist Church, c/o Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in The Progress from July 29 to July 30, 2019