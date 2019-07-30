|
|
Elma R. Venerick, 91, of Clearfield passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Nursing Home.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1927 in Coalport, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Swartz) Rebar.
On Jan. 22, 1947 she married Earl A. "Tony" Venerick, who preceded her in death on March 19, 2001.
Retired, Elma worked for Berg Electronics and Airplane Marine.
Elma is survived by her son, Earl Venerick Jr. and his wife Terry of Pasadena, Md.; a brother, Joseph Rebar of West Palm Beach, Fla.; three sisters, Marlene Kahute of Ramey, Evelyn Stoops of Shermansdale, and Jean Hogan of Baltimore, Md.; and a nephew, David Rebar of Clearfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters, Shelley Cunningham and Denise Venerick; three sisters, Sarah Mohar, Mary Petcanage and Agnes Patrick; and a brother, Elmer Rebar.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. John White officiating.
Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of services on Friday.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from July 30 to July 31, 2019