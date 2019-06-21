FRENCHVILLE - Elsie Bell, 95, of (Caledonia Pike) Frenchville, and formerly of Philipsburg and Florida, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her residence.



Elsie was born on June 11, 1924, in (Oak Grove) RD Morrisdale, a daughter of the late George H. and Greta (Yingling) Robbins.



Elsie was of the Methodist faith.



During her working career, she was employed as a nurse's aide with Mountain Laurel Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield. She was also employed as an aide during the period of time she lived in Florida.



Elsie was married on Feb. 13, 1943, in Philipsburg, to Harold "Hun" Bell, who preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 2017.



She was also preceded in death by one son, Harold Bell, Jr.; five sisters, Bertha Chelton, Martha Carter, Elizabeth Harter, Audrey Luzzi and Ellen Hanson, who was Elsie's twin; and infant sister, Marie Robbins; and one brother, Frederick Davey.



Elsie is survived by four daughters, Lauria Bell-Hughes and her husband Randal of Black Mountain, N.C., Linda McKay and her husband David of Deltona, Fla., Robin L. Bell of Frenchville, with whom Elsie resided, and Tina M. Millinder and her husband Travis of West Decatur; two sons, Seth G. Bell and his wife Bonnie of DeBary, Fla., and Jeffrey A. Bell and his wife Stefanie of Woodland; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.



Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.



Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com. Published in The Progress from June 21 to June 22, 2019