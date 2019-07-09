MORRISDALE - Elsie Louise Merrow, 91, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019 while surrounded by her family.



Born Sept. 10, 1927 in Stormstown, she was the daughter of the late Mildred (Hicks) and Dale Turner



On June 4, 1948 in Philipsburg, she wed Warren S. Merrow, who preceded her in death.



Elsie was a 1944 graduate of State College Area High School District and was employed by the West Branch Area School District for 45 years, retiring in 1998. She loved working fundraisers and helping the students in any way that she could.



Elsie was active in the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport where she served as trustee for many years. Through out her life, she taught Sunday School at the church. She was a member of the Women's Society, and instrumental in the church Building Fund and church dinners. Most notably, she will be remembered for her pie baking abilities.



She was also active in the Allport Community Association and the Allport Cemetery Association. Her biggest enjoyments in life were spending time with her family, working in her garden, and cooking for others.



Elsie was survived by her son, Carl "Denny" Merrow and wife Lorraine of Morrisdale; and a daughter, Kimberly Amos and husband Dave of Allport; eight grandchildren, Nichole and Elizabeth Miller of Allport, Michelle Merrow of Houtzdale, Heather Byron and her husband Andy of Southport, N.C., Devon Tarner and Catrina Kubala of Frenchville, Jack Curley of Morrisdale, and Brian Merrow of Clearfield; nine great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Merrow; and her lifelong friend, Betty Haddock of LeLand, N.C.; also a neighbor and best friend since 1947, Doris Piedmo of Morrisdale.



Along with her parents and husband, Elsie was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Tarner of Frenchville; and the following siblings, Donald, Leo and Richard Turner; Janet Turik, Margaret (Peggy) Walk; and a granddaughter, Melissa Merrow.



The Merrow family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to all the staff at Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg. Their love and never-ending compassion will never be forgotten.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport with Pastor James Hollister officiating.



She will be laid to rest at Allport Cemetery, Allport.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to, Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 185, Allport, PA 16821; or Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Progress from July 9 to July 10, 2019