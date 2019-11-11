|
NORTON, Mass. - Elva Catherine (Fetter) Jury, 85, of Norton, Mass., and formerly of Kylertown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her home in Norton, Mass.
She was born June 25, 1934, in Kylertown, to James and Gerta (Rapp) Fetter.
She was a 1952 graduate of Cooper Township High School. She married Walter Jury on May 29, 1953. She worked at Eastern Nazarene College in many capacities for 25 years. In each endeavor Elva displayed a passion for the students and colleagues with whom she worked. Elva truly lived life to the fullest, abiding by the Golden Rule, enjoying the simple pleasures; entertaining family and watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. Elva was gifted with an ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
She is survived by her two children, Joan (Michael) Holt, and Janice (Doug) Sorensen; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Holt, Meghan (David) Chrisos, Rachel (Jimmy) Williams, Rebekah Sorensen, Kristen Sorensen, Kori Sorensen, Kenneth Sorensen; eight great-grandchildren, Emma, Kendall, Theodore, Ryan, Liberty, James, Madelyn and Kristen; brothers, Merle (Barbara) Fetter, and Walter (Terry) Fetter; siser, Esther (Mike) Jozefik; brother-in-law, Jack Hilderbrand; sister-in-law, Joan (David) Fetter; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Elva touched are invited to the Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Kylertown, on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a graveside service conducted by Pastor Sue Radal.
After the service there will be an opportunity to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat at a luncheon at Forest Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Forest Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, Mass.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019