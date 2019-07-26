Home

Emma Grace Myers


2019 - 2019
Emma Grace Myers Obituary
MORRISDALE - Emma Grace Myers, born July 18, 2019, became one of God's Angels on July 24, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was the daughter of Seth Myers and Delanie Kolesar of Morrisdale.

She was also survived by her sister, Erin Lane Myers, at home; her maternal grandparents, Donald Jr. and Tina Kolesar, Allport; her maternal great-grandparents, Kathryn Garvey, Philipsburg, James Garvey, Fairhope; her maternal great-grandparents, Darlene Kolesar, Allport and the late Donald Kolesar Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Keith and Elizabeth Myers, Patton, Gary and Kimberly Cinko Jr., Westover; her paternal great grandparents, Joyce Younkin, Ashville and the late Clarence Younkin, Cecelia Myers, Gallitzin and the late Daniel Myers, Dorothy Haid, Cresson and the late Robert Haid, Tom and Davida James, Belsano, and the late Gary Cinko Sr. and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. until time of services at 3 p.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport, with Pastor James Hollister officiating.

Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to, Penn Highlands Community Nurses, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Ste 200, St Marys, PA 15857.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from July 26 to July 27, 2019
