BIGLER - Emma J. Lanich, 79, of Bigler died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1940 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Alvie Hoke and Leona (Williams) Charles.
Mrs. Lanich had been employed at McGregors Sportswear until it closed. She was then employed as a cafeteria aide with the Clearfield Area School District. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping and also used to crochet and sew for her family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her only great granddaughter, Brenna.
She was a member of Mt. Joy United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two children, Lorrie Fontenoy and husband Rod of Curwensville, and Ted Lanich and wife Tammy of Altoona; three grandchildren, Curtis Fontenoy, Shawn Walters, and Amber Walters and her husband Todd; four great grandchildren, Matthew Walters, Andrew Greiner, Brenna Walters, and Isaac Walters; a sister, Corrine Charles of DuBois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theadore C. 'Ted' Lanich on Dec. 2, 2012. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Hoke and Gerald Hoke Sr.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic regulations, current services will be private.
Interment will follow in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Mt. Joy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 409, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020