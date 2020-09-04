1/1
Emory "Sonny" Shaffer
1946 - 2020
OSCEOLA MILLS - Emory "Sonny" Shaffer, 74, of Osceola Mills, formerly of Clearfield, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Penn Highlands DuBois.

He was born on May 23, 1946 in Clearfield, a son of the late Samuel and Ruth (Shaw) Shaffer.

Sonny enjoyed being a longtime Clearfield Little League coach for various teams. He was also a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and would watch every game.

He was a member of the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post #6, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812, Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785, and the Sons and Daughters of Italy, Clearfield.

Mr. Shaffer served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by two daughters, Aimee Harris and husband Raymond, and Bobbi Jo Sherick; a son, Daniel Shaffer and wife Donielle; five grandchildren, Hunter Bloom, Garrett Bloom, Ethan Bloom, Bryant Shaffer and Breanna Shaffer; a great grandson, Dalton Bloom; two sisters, Nancy Summerfield, and Dorothy Wickwire; numerous nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Tammie Biancuzzo.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra J. (Learish) Shaffer on Feb. 9, 2008 and whom he wed July 8, 1978.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Seth Beardsley as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.

Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Masks or face coverings are recommended.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
