Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
Erin Jean (Eyet) Fenton


1977 - 2019
Erin Jean (Eyet) Fenton Obituary
WARRIORS MARK -- Erin Jean Fenton, 42, of Warriors Mark, stepped into the hidden eternal place of God's dwelling Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family.

Born Jan. 13, 1977, in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Jeffrey A. and Mary Beth Byron Eyet, who survive in Philipsburg.

On June 26, 1999 she married Frederick Fenton Jr., who survives in Warriors Mark.

Also surviving are her four children, Gwendolyn Hope, Owen William, Evan Tobias and Lillian Faith; and her sister, Megan Eyet of Philipsburg.

Erin was a 1995 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and a 1999 graduate of the Philadelphia College of Bible with a Bachelor's degree in education and a second in Bible.

She was a member of Grays Woods Church and served all with passionate, humble devotion.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a 529 college savings account for the children. Make checks payable to Jeff Eyet and notate "529 Account" in the memo line. The mailing address is 2663 Port Matilda Hwy., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from July 29 to July 30, 2019
