WILLIAMSPORT - Erma J. Carson, 95, of Williamsport, passed away, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home with her daughter by her side.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Richard D. Carson, on June 3, 2018.



Born April 25, 1924 in Good (outside Lumber City), Clearfield County, Erma was a daughter of G. Paul and Lydia L. (Spencer) Curry. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Jerome Galio.



She retired as a secretary from Centura Development Co. Erma was a member of the former Calvary United Methodist Church and a current member of St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church. She was a member of AARP and enjoyed attending their lunch meetings.



She enjoyed knitting and at one time was a member of the group who would meet together to knit and crochet. She would give her finished knitting projects as gifts to any and all. Erma was a great cook and baker and an avid reader who enjoyed bird watching. She loved planting flowers and keeping her flower garden. She was a member of the YMCA, where she attended their water exercise classes.



The most important part of Erma's life was being able to spend time with her family. Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia L. Moon (Robert L.), of Williamsport, and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.



She was preceded in death by a brother, W. Dean Curry; and two sisters, Dorothy Owens Soles and Annie M. Lumadue.



A funeral service to honor the life of Erma will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church, 1427 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.



Burial will follow at Montoursville Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of service at St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church.



The family would like to thank the many loving caregivers, who have cared for her throughout the years.



Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.



