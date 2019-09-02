|
WALLACETON - Erma Pearl VanValkenburg, 96, of Wallaceton and formerly of Osceola Mills, died Thursday Aug. 29, 2019 at the home of her son.
Born Aug. 26, 1923 in Parsonville, rural Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late William and Martha (Phillips) Kennedy.
Erma was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching old western movies, WWF wrestling, and made beautiful rugs on her loom.
Erma is survived by two sons, Vaughn (Martha) Phillips of Pacific, rural Houtzdale, and James (Kelly) VanValkenburg Sr. of Wallaceton; 10 grandchildren; Patricia Dixon, Victoria Weld, John Hallman, Angelique Hallman, Thomas McCall, Lacey, James Jr., and Heaven VanValkenburg, Ty Foster, Sierra Knepp; eight great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews, all of whom enjoyed her wit and humor.
Also surviving is a sister, Freda Merritt of Curwensville; and a special niece, Emma Atkins and her companion Jim Southern.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her first husband William Phillips; her second husband Issac VanValkenburg; companion Irvin Hallman; sisters, Kathryn, Hannah, Esther; and brothers Frank, Leonard, William, Elmer, Allen and Alvie.
In keeping with her wishes, Erma has donated her body to the Humanity Gifts Registry so that it may be used by Pennsylvania medical schools for teaching purposes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019