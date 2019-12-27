|
|
HYDE - Ernest A. Hamilton Jr., 62 of Hyde, passed away at his home on Dec. 21, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. for friends and family at the Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Ernest was born July 16, 1957 in Niagara Falls, NY.
Ernest was the son of the late Ernest A. Hamilton Sr. and Joan L.(Price) Hamilton of Bloomington. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Sherry L. Hamilton Mayhew and nephew, Kyle S. Hamilton.
Ernest is survived by four siblings, Kathy Bailor of Olanta, Pamela Dimmick and husband Daniel of Bells Landing, Kevin Hamilton and wife Deb of Bloomington, and Shawn Hamilton of Curwensville. He is also survived by three daughters, Kristy Hamilton Frailey, and husband Rob and children of Olanta, Mindy Hamilton and children of Osceola, and Taylor Hamilton Shepler and husband Robert and daughter Sadie Jo of Clearfield.
Ernest was loved and cherished by many. His love for his family and granddaughter lives on. We will forever be thankful for the precious memories we have shared with him.
PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pasimplecremation.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019