Home

POWERED BY

Services
PA Simple Cremation
113 N Third Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(888) 602-7976
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest A. Hamilton Jr.


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest A. Hamilton Jr. Obituary
HYDE - Ernest A. Hamilton Jr., 62 of Hyde, passed away at his home on Dec. 21, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Jan. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. for friends and family at the Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Ernest was born July 16, 1957 in Niagara Falls, NY.

Ernest was the son of the late Ernest A. Hamilton Sr. and Joan L.(Price) Hamilton of Bloomington. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Sherry L. Hamilton Mayhew and nephew, Kyle S. Hamilton.

Ernest is survived by four siblings, Kathy Bailor of Olanta, Pamela Dimmick and husband Daniel of Bells Landing, Kevin Hamilton and wife Deb of Bloomington, and Shawn Hamilton of Curwensville. He is also survived by three daughters, Kristy Hamilton Frailey, and husband Rob and children of Olanta, Mindy Hamilton and children of Osceola, and Taylor Hamilton Shepler and husband Robert and daughter Sadie Jo of Clearfield.

Ernest was loved and cherished by many. His love for his family and granddaughter lives on. We will forever be thankful for the precious memories we have shared with him.

PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pasimplecremation.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -