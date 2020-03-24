|
RAMEY - Ernest C. "Bink" Johnson, 81, of Ramey passed away peacefully on Monday March 23, 2020.
Born Feb. 20, 1939, he was a son of the late Ernest W. and Helen (Finney) Johnson.
Bink was a lifetime member of the Houtzdale Loyal Order of Moose 327, American Legion Freeberg Post 591, Croation Club of Smoke Run, and the Morann Rod and Gun Club.
He served with the United States Army in France.
Bink was employed by Lee Industries in Philipsburg until his retirement.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cinch in his younger years. In later years he enjoyed going for rides on his side by side and watching football and races with his dog Maggey.
On April 15, 1961 he married Barbara Baughman, who preceded him in death on June 29,2016.
Survived by two daughters, Letitia Johnson and her companion Alan Rodkey, Jennifer Johnson and her companion Tom Lombardi; and a granddaughter, Mikalyn Travis. Also surviving is a sister, Deloris Hicks of Atlantic; a sister-in-law Donna (Ronald) Eckberg of Brisbin; and three nieces.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife; and a brother-in-law, Loren.
A private service was held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Clare Pannebaker officiating.
Ernest was laid to rest next to his wife Barbara in the American Legion Cemetery, Brisbin.
The Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020