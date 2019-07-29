|
PHILIPSBURG - Ernest L. "Ernie" Mills, 75, of Philipsburg, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born March 10, 1944 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Robert Mills and Dorothy (Mason) Mills Byron.
Ernie was a 1962 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and was a journeyman lineman with IBEW Local 126.Together with his wife, they owned the former Transfer Express, Philipsburg.
Ernie was a life member of both Hope Fire Company No. 2 and the Philipsburg BPO Elks Lodge No. 1173. He was of Christian faith, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking and was an avid sports fan.
On Nov. 13, 1971 at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Osceola Mills, he married Karen M. (Gutshall) Mills, who passed away Feb. 7, 2015.
Ernie is survived by a daughter, Jackie K. Mills of Philipsburg; fur-baby Abby Gale; mother-in-law Regina M. (Dillon) Gutshall of Huntingdon; and sister-in-law Donna K. Isenberg and her husband Larry of Huntingdon.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ernie was preceded in death by his step-father Robert F. "Piney" Byron, step-brother Joseph Byron; step-sister Alice Grafton; father-in-law Donald F. Gutshall; and sister-in-law Sharen L. Gutshall.
A funeral service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John Versaw officiating.
Ernie will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 31 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Ernie's memory may be made to Happy Valley Animals in Need (HVAIN), 146 October Dr., State College, PA 16801.
Published in The Progress from July 29 to July 30, 2019