ESTELLA (SYKTICH) VREELAND
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ESTELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINE BROOK, N.J. - Estella Vreeland, 85, of Pine Brook, N.J., passed away peacefully in her home on June 12, 2020 surrounded by the people who loved her.

She was born on July 12, 1934 in Fernwood, to the late John and Anastasia Syktich. She is survived by one brother, Mike Syktich (wife Lucy) of DuBois. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Charlie, Harry, Sammy, Stanley, John, David, and Joseph, as well as three sisters, Kay, Helen, and Annie. She was one o 12 children. Estella graduated from Madera High School and worked various jobs.

She moved to New Jersey and married Lloyd Vreeland. The couple were happily married until his untimely passing in 1996.

The couple had three sons, David, Michael, and Patrick. Tragically, David died young. She is survived by her sons, Michael Vreeland (wife Lynne) of Stirling, N.J., and Patrick Vreeland (wife Renata) of Whippany, N.J.; and grandchildren, David, Kathleen, Elizabeth, Krystian, and Konrad.

Estella was an active member of the Ss. Peter and Paul Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church in Rockaway, N.J. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother and devoted wife. She was known for her strong will, relentless work ethic and never-ending energy.

Family will receive friends at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.,Ramey, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The burial will be at the St. Vladimir Cemetery on Wednesday.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be made to the Ss. Peter and Paul Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church in Rockaway, N.J.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved