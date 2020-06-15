PINE BROOK, N.J. - Estella Vreeland, 85, of Pine Brook, N.J., passed away peacefully in her home on June 12, 2020 surrounded by the people who loved her.



She was born on July 12, 1934 in Fernwood, to the late John and Anastasia Syktich. She is survived by one brother, Mike Syktich (wife Lucy) of DuBois. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Charlie, Harry, Sammy, Stanley, John, David, and Joseph, as well as three sisters, Kay, Helen, and Annie. She was one o 12 children. Estella graduated from Madera High School and worked various jobs.



She moved to New Jersey and married Lloyd Vreeland. The couple were happily married until his untimely passing in 1996.



The couple had three sons, David, Michael, and Patrick. Tragically, David died young. She is survived by her sons, Michael Vreeland (wife Lynne) of Stirling, N.J., and Patrick Vreeland (wife Renata) of Whippany, N.J.; and grandchildren, David, Kathleen, Elizabeth, Krystian, and Konrad.



Estella was an active member of the Ss. Peter and Paul Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church in Rockaway, N.J. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother and devoted wife. She was known for her strong will, relentless work ethic and never-ending energy.



Family will receive friends at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.,Ramey, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.



The burial will be at the St. Vladimir Cemetery on Wednesday.



The family is asking in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be made to the Ss. Peter and Paul Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church in Rockaway, N.J.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store