Esther B. (Long) London


1922 - 2019
Esther B. (Long) London Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Esther B. London, 97, formerly of Curwensville, died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville, Md.

She was born on May 27, 1922 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Paul and Kathryn (Schickling) Long.

Mrs. London retired from Superior Pet Products in 1984 after many years of service.

She is survived by two children, Paul T. London and wife Sharon of Curwensville, and Kathryn M. Bomysoad and husband Fred of Derwood, Md.; four grandchildren, Adele Branthover, Robert Bomysoad, Joseph London, and Michael Bomysoad; seven great grandchildren, Eric and Kyle Branthover, Mirandy and Ava Belle Bomysoad, Collin and Wyatt Bromysoad, and Christopher Noel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bernard L. Peters on June 12, 1944; her second husband, Olan E. London on Aug. 16, 2000; a grandson, Thomas L. London; a great granddaughter, Heather Kathryn Bomysoad; a sister, Henrietta Cope; a brother, J.B. Long; and a step-brother, Jack Coudriet.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville on Saturday at 1 p.m. with Pastor George Solley officiating.

Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Cherry Corner Bible Church, 155 Nellie's Rd., Grampian, PA, 16838.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
