WELLINGTON, Ohio - Esther F. Lippert, 95, of Wellington, Ohio and formerly of Curwensville, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Amherst Manor in Amherst, Ohio.
Born May 22, 1925 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Daniel and Jean (Shively) Irwin.
Mrs. Irwin was a homemaker.
She had wed Richard Lippert who preceded her in death in 1987. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Dorothy Larson; and a son, William Lippert. She was the last member of her generation.
Surviving is a son, Jay Lippert of Wellington, Ohio; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation and Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
The family suggests contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice
