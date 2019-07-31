Home

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Esther (Henchbarger) O'Donnell


1930 - 2019
Esther (Henchbarger) O'Donnell Obituary
ASHBURN, Va. - Esther O'Donnell, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2019, in the company of her family at Ashby Ponds in Ashburn, Va.

She was born Aug. 25, 1930 in Clearfield, to the late Lester Powell Henchbarger and Violet (Graham) Henchbarger.

She married Preston (Spud) O'Donnell, who preceded her in death in March 1997, on Oct. 27, 1956.

Esther is survived by her son, David (Julie) O'Donnell of Fairfax Station, Va.; daughter Diane (Paul) Kmetz of Mountain House, Calif.; and five grandchildren, Erin, Trevor, Wyatt, Phoebe and Fiona.

Esther graduated from Clearfield High School in 1948 and then attended secretary school in Dubois. She was employed with Kurtz Brothers until her marriage.

Spud and Esther settled in Monroeville to raise their children and returned to Clearfield upon Spud's retirement. After Spud's passing, Esther moved to Virginia to be closer to family.

Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. There will be a reception following the service in the Fellowship Hall.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
