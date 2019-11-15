Home

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Ethel J. (Krupelak) Jury


1930 - 2019
Ethel J. (Krupelak) Jury Obituary
Ethel J. Jury, 89, of Clearfield, died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Knickerbocker Villa, Clearfield.

She was born on July 4, 1930 in Curwensville, a daughter of the late George Krupelak Sr. and Verna (Sabol) Krupelak Hudak.

Mrs. Jury retired in 1992 from Kurtz Bros. after 39 years of service. She was a member of Congress Hill United Methodist Church

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Jury on July 30, 2005; four sisters, Mary O'Donnell, Cecelia Shaffer, Helen Rougeux and Mildred Smith; a brother, George Krupelak; a niece, Bonnie Lou (Rougeux) Maines; and a nephew, John R. Shaffer.

All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or to the , 501 Howard Ave., Suite D, Altoona, PA 16601.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
